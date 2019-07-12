Toggle Menu
Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus named on-field umpires for World Cup 2019 finalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/kumar-dharmasena-marais-erasmus-named-on-field-umpires-for-world-cup-2019-final/

Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus named on-field umpires for World Cup 2019 final

Kumar Dharamsena committed a blunder by adjudging Jason Roy out in the World Cup 2019 semi-final between England and Australia on Thursday

Jason Roy speaks with umpire Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena and Marias Erasmus of South Africa were Friday appointed as the on-field umpires for the World Cup final between hosts England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s on Sunday.

Australia’s Rod Tucker will be the third umpire while Pakistan’s Aleem Dar will be the fourth official, the ICC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee for the summit clash.

All the officials appointed for the final were also in charge of the second semifinal between England and Australia, which the hosts won by eight wickets on Thursday.

Advertising

In fact, it was Dharamasena who gave a contentious decision against England’s Jason Roy in Thursday’s second semifinal at Edgbaston.

Roy (85 off 65 balls) seemed set for a century when he missed a pull shot off Pat Cummins in the 20th over of England’s chase. Dharmasena, who was initially hesitant, gave the batsman out after persistent appeals from Australian players.

Roy was furious as according to him the ball didn’t touch his bat or gloves but he had to abide by the decision as England had already lost their review by then.

Roy, who had a few words with the umpires, was later fined 30 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent against the onfield officials.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Besides the fine, the ICC also added two demerit points to Roy’s disciplinary record.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Never imagined we’ll be in World Cup final after 2015 disappointment: Eoin Morgan
2 CoA to have World Cup review meeting with Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri
3 AUS vs ENG semi-final: Aaron Finch rues ‘one of the worst’ performances by Australia