Watch: WWE Champion Kofi Kingston’s message for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

With World Cup fever picking up, WWE superstar and champion Kofi Kingston wished India captain Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni and the rest of Team India all the best for their campaign.

Kofi Kingston had a very important message for the men in blue. (Source: WWE)

With World Cup fever picking up, WWE superstar and champion Kofi Kingston wished India captain Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni and the rest of Team India all the best for their campaign.

Staying true to his Tag Team -The New Day’s belief in positivity, he wished the ‘men in blue’ the utmost luck telling them to ‘Do it Do it Do it’.

“This is your WWE Champion here Kofi Kingston with a very important message for the Boys in Blue. That’s right – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and the rest of Team India. I want to wish you the utmost luck in the ICC Cricket World Cup, baby! Do it,” he said.

WWE superstar Tag team trio, The New Day were here in India just 3 months ago for the first every WWE Tryouts in India and were absolutely smitten by Indian hospitality, culture and of course the country’s love for cricket and dance.

India’s next encounter will be against defending champions Australia on Sunday at The Oval.

