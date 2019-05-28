Toggle Menu
KL Rahul, MS Dhoni set Twitter ablaze with tons against Bangladeshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/kl-rahul-ms-dhoni-set-twitter-ablaze-with-tons-against-bangladesh/

KL Rahul, MS Dhoni set Twitter ablaze with tons against Bangladesh

MS Dhoni and KL Rahul shared a game-changing 164-run partnership for the fifth wicket to power India to 359 for 7 in the warm-up game against Bangladesh

KL Rahul, MS Dhoni scored centuries against Bangladesh in warm-up game (Source: Reuters)

In the World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh, India were reduced to 102 for 4 in 22 overs at one point of time after being invited to bat. The new ball had done its bit in troubling the Indian top order. India were in a dire need of a partnership when MS Dhoni walked on the field to join KL Rahul who was looking good batting at 25 off 28 balls. The duo soon launched a counterattack to demolish the Bangladeshi bowlers at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Former cricketers have emphasised ahead of the World Cup that teams will win and lose the match in the middle overs. Rahul-Dhoni’s partnership was a testimony to their prediction. Bangladesh spin bowlers looked harmless against the two Indian batsmen as they were hammered around the park for fours and sixes.

The old ball did not favour the Bangladesh seam bowlers. Dhoni and Rahul took them to the cleaners increasing the scoring rate by a substantial margin. Rahul reached his century in 94 deliveries virtually putting an end to India’s no.4 batsman debate.

Rahul got out in the 44th over. His innings had 12 fours and four sixes. But Dhoni carried on and struck few huge sixes towards the end of the innings. He completed his century in typical fashion hitting the ball down the ground for a maximum.

Advertising

Twitter went berserk after the onslaught of Rahul-Dhoni in the warm-up game:

Rahul-Dhoni put on 164 runs for the fifth wicket. India posted 359 in the warm-up game. Hardik Pandya contributed with an 11-ball-21 cameo. Ravindra Jadeja too chipped in with 4-ball 11 to get India past the 350-run mark.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chahal TV makes World Cup debut: Dhoni curious who Kuldeep Yadav is speaking to on phone
2 West Indies vs New Zealand warm-up match: Shai Hope, Andre Russell power Windies to 421
3 World Cup 2019: Marriage has improved my captaincy, says Virat Kohli