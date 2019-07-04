India vs Bangladesh: I am building myself with every innings, says KL Rahul

After securing a 28-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday, India became the second side to seal the semi-finals spot in the ongoing World Cup. Skipper Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first was brilliantly justified by the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as they shared the highest opening stand by any Indian pair in World Cup.

The duo added 180 runs for the first wicket and surpassed Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow’s 160-run opening stand, which the English pair had stitched against the Men in Blue at Edgbaston on Sunday.

After recording India’s highest opening partnership in World cup history, Rahul was interviewed by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the video was released on ‘Chahal TV’.

In the candid conversation with his teammate, the Indian batsman spoke on a range of topics and also lauded partner Rohit for his splendid batting performance against Bangladesh.

“The wicket was not as good as Rohit Sharma displayed it to be. Somebody like him only could bat on this wicket,” Rahul said.

He also highlighted his ability to quickly adapt to the conditions in order to perform consistently. “I have learned in the last one-two years that if I have to consistently perform for the team, I’ll have to adapt according to every wicket,” Rahul said.

“In the last two-three matches, in the conditions, we have played, in Southhampton, in Manchester, and in Edgbaston, the wicket was slow, so initially taking time to settle was important, according to me,” he added.

Speaking on his slow starts, Rahul said, “If I would get set, I can later make runs. I knew that the firepower was there so initially, I can take a little bit of time and that is my rule and accordingly, I am building my innings and with every innings, I am trying to learn to get better.”

Towards the end, Virat Kohli was also seen in the video, where he shared a light moment with the Indian tweaker. In his short appearance, Virat was heard saying, “Mujhe kyu bulaya? (Why did you call me?)”

Chahal in response said that the captain is trying his best to feature in Chahal TV. “Puri koshish kar rahe hai Chahal TV me ghusne ki. Mein ne inhe gussa liya fir bhi” Chahal said.

He then adds that how every cricketer wants to be a part of his show and asks the cameraperson to pan the camera towards Kohli.

SPECIAL: @yuzi_chahal & @klrahul11 recap Edgbaston win as captain @imVkohli makes a special appearance on our latest episode of Chahal TV – by @RajalArora 😎😁👌 Watch the Full episode here ➡️➡️ https://t.co/um1un876qA pic.twitter.com/w4bAphSGZ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2019

Rohit scored 104 off 92 balls, which included seven boundaries and five sixes against Bangladesh. This was his fourth century of the tournament.