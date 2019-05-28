Kedar Jadhav to feature in Race 4, hints Rohit Sharma

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav is likely to feature in Bollywood film Race 4, hinted vice-captain Rohit Sharma in an Instagram video. Jadhav along with Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja can be seen in the video enjoying a ride on the team bus when the Indian opener dropped a big hint that Jadhav might play a role in ‘Race 4’.

Sharma starts the video by congratulating Ravindra Jadeja for his half-century against New Zealand in the warm-up match and then talks about Jadhav’s getting a role in Race 4. “Jaddu ke sath mein baithe hai hamare naye Race 4 ke actor. Kedar, humne suna hai aapko Race 4 mein kuch offer kiya hai, special appearance ke liye ya aur kuch? (Next to Jaddu is our new Race 4 actor. Kedar, we have heard that you have been offered something in Race 4, a special appearance or something),” Sharma says in the video.

To this Jadhav replies, “Haan. Abhi tak finalise hua nahi hai. Hum log baat kar rahein hain uss pe. Hopefully after four months, there will be a surprise for you guys. (Yes. Nothing has been finalised yet. We are in talks)”. Sharma then responds: “Oh yes. We can’t wait for it. All the best for that.”

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the ‘Race 4’ or Jadhav’s association with it by the producers of the hit franchise. The first movie of the franchise which released in 2008 starred Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Khanna. In 2012, its sequel Race 3 was released which also feature John Abraham. Salman Khan played the lead role in the third part of the series.

India is taking on Bangladesh in their second warm-up match against Bangladesh. Jadhav, unfortunately, is not playing in the game due to his injury.