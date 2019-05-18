Kedar Jadhav declared fit for upcoming World Cup

Toggle Menu
Kedar Jashav's participation in the upcoming World Cup was doubtful after he injured his shoulder while fielding during Chennai Super Kings' final league fixture against Kings XI Punjab on May 5.

Kedar Jadhav, who sustained an injury on his left shoulder during the recently-concluded IPL, has recovered completely and will travel with the rest of the Indian team to England for the upcoming World Cup, which begins from May 30.  The cricketer’s participation in the upcoming World Cup was doubtful after he injured his shoulder while fielding during Chennai Super Kings’ final league fixture against Kings XI Punjab on May 5.

After going down heavily on his shoulder, the all-rounder had immediately left the field and it was reported that he would be out of action for at least two weeks.

However a report on PTI on Saturday confirmed that Jadhav had completely recovered from the blow. “Kedar’s injury was not a serious one and he has fully recovered now. All 15 players who were picked in the squad are travelling to UK,” a team source was quoted by PTI as saying.

After undergoing a fitness test on Thursday in Mumbai, team physio Patrick Farhart submitted the all-rounder’s details to BCCI and declared him completely fit in his report. As per the ICC guidelines, changes in the 15-member preliminary squad are permitted till May 23.

After making his 50-over debut against Sri Lanka in 2014, Jadhav has so far featured in 59 ODIs and has amassed 1174 runs with a strike rate of 102.53.

India will kick-off their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5. They will play warm-up matches on May 25 and 28 against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.

India’s squad for ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

