ICC World Cup 2019: Kapil Dev feels India should not sweat who’ll bat at No 4

Whereas the Indian team is still uncertain over who will bat at no 4 batsman in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said he feels it’s useless to fret about it in the age of T20 cricket. In T20 tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, teams shuffle the batting order as per the situation of the match and Dev says it seems to be the answer to India’s conundrum.

“In the age of Twenty20, it’s difficult to say who’s an opener and who’s number four,” Kapil told reporters at a promotional event for Britannia.

“The mindset these days is anybody can go and bat (at any number). Remember when (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni went before Yuvraj Singh in Mumbai?” the 60-year-old said, referring to World Cup 2011 final. Dhoni made an impromptu change in the batting order to guide India to victory.

“In the last 10 years, cricket has changed so much that it almost feels odd to have permanent slots, maybe with the exception of openers. In fact, these days you can even send an opener to bat at number four,” Dev said.

Dev said defending champions Australia, hosts England and India are the most likely to win the tournament. He said West Indies and New Zealand would be the surprise packages of the tournament.

The former Indian all-rounder said he has high expectations from the in-form Hardik Pandya, who has impressed with his all-round performance for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2019.

“Don’t put pressure on him. Let him play his natural game with a free mind, rather than bogging him down with comparison. I don’t like anybody being compared to anyone.” he said.

Keeping in mind the pitch and weather conditions in England, Kapil thinks India have a lethal fast bowling attack.

“The four fast bowlers we have are fantastic, they are very good. I think the English conditions will help them swing the ball. Then players like Shami and Bumrah can bowl 145kmph, have swing and pace,” he said.