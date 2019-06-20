World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson’s ton virtually knocks South Africa out of World Cup

Skipper Kane Williamson struck a composed unbeaten century as New Zealand virtually knocked South Africa out of the World Cup with a four-wicket victory in a last over the finish on Wednesday. With this win, New Zealand for a day went on top of points table with nine points from five games while South Africa after their fourth defeat in six games have little chance of making it to the last four.

Toss: Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in their rain-hit World Cup match.

First innings: New Zealand bowling unit fired in unison as they restricted South Africa to 241 for six in a rain-truncated a World Cup encounter. The match was reduced to the 49-a-side affair after wet ground outfield delayed the start. Despite half-centuries from Hashim Amla (55 off 83 balls, 4x4s) and Rassie van der Dussen (67 not out off 64 balls, 2x4s, 34x6s), the Black Caps managed to keep the South African batsmen under tight leash.

Lockie Ferguson (3 for 59 in 10 overs) was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, while Colin de Grandhomme (1/33 in 10 overs) turned out to be the most economical.

Second innings: Chasing a target of 242 in 49 overs in the rain-truncated match, New Zealand recovered from a mini-slump at 137 for five riding on a 91-run stand between Williamson (103 not out off 138 balls) and Collin de Grandhomme (60 off 47 balls) to reach home with three balls to spare. Needing 12 off last seven balls, Williamson steered a Lungi Ngidi slower delivery to third man boundary to bring down the equation to 8 off the last over.

With Ngidi (1/47), Kagiso Rabada (1/42) and Chris Morris (3/49) all bowling their full quota, Faf Du Plessis had no option but to use their weakest link Andile Phehlykwayo. Williamson promptly hit the second delivery for his first six of the match to close the encounter.

Gamechanger: Kane Williamson’s fantastic knock of 106 was truly the difference between the two sides. Williamson’s innings had eight fours and a six.

Captains Speak:

Faf du Plessis: We were aiming for 260. 260 was par on this wicket, 270 would have been a great score. 260 would have probably been a really good score. Individual batters needed to look at bowlers who they can put away. Kane did it well.

Kane Williamson: It’s nice to be there at the end. It was a pretty tough surface, a bit soft and that ball was holding on. I thought the first half was a really good effort from us, pitching the ball in the right areas. We knew at the halfway stage that we had done well with the ball. We then had to build partnerships, but we kept losing wickets and coupled with the tight South African bowling made life difficult for us. de Grandhomme for me was the standout with his bowling and the impetus he gave us with the bat in the end.

Scorecard: RSA 241/6 (49 ovs) | NZ 245/6 (48.3 ovs)