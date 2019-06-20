Toggle Menu
Kane Williamson: ‘What a brilliant player, what an understated man’

Kane Williamson's patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa.

Kane Williamson’s patient unbeaten 106 came off just 138 balls. (Reuters)

Kane Williamson’s patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring encounter at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Williamson reached his century with a six in the final over and guided New Zealand to their fourth win of the tournament with three balls to spare.

Meanwhile, speaking after the match, Williamson said, “To be honest, I thought the wicket was a little soft. so, both teams were looking to bowl on it. The wicket had a little softness to it and the bowlers hit the hard lengths. Well, you try to read the wicket as the game goes. The slower bowlers felt that they were the hardest to get away. The bowling attack did really well.”

“We just had a fairly quiet chat. He (Colin de Grandhomme) is our x-factor player. He came in and hit the ball beautifully. He played a brilliant knock. We have played on a variety of pitches. When you come into these tournaments, you know you will be playing different opponents on different wickets. Lot of big games coming up,” he added.

