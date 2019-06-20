Kane Williamson: ‘What a brilliant player, what an understated man’

Kane Williamson’s patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring encounter at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Williamson reached his century with a six in the final over and guided New Zealand to their fourth win of the tournament with three balls to spare.

What a brilliant player, what an understated man. The player you want in your team under pressure. #Williamson — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 June 2019

What a marvellous innings from Kane Williamson. Fantastic game of cricket and his calmness stood out in taking New Zealand home. Terrific stuff #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/ZxFgagPZl4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 19 June 2019

Kane Williamson is a champion.

Along with Dhoni the coolest head in world cricket. What a fantastic chase and a great victory for New Zealand #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/kARTNK9gKe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 19 June 2019

The tournament needed that Arse Nipper … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 19 June 2019

Gem of a player, Kane Williamson. Composure and class — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) 19 June 2019

Kane was main.

Top match and a great win for NZ. Most competitive match of the 25 games so far in the World Cup. #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/4pMR1Oxyra — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 June 2019

Nail biter? Are we happy as cricket fans? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) 19 June 2019

✅ #NZvSA

✅ CWC thriller

✅ Last-over six Advertising Stop us if you’ve heard this one before… pic.twitter.com/0aZAtC9PY3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 19 June 2019

Meanwhile, speaking after the match, Williamson said, “To be honest, I thought the wicket was a little soft. so, both teams were looking to bowl on it. The wicket had a little softness to it and the bowlers hit the hard lengths. Well, you try to read the wicket as the game goes. The slower bowlers felt that they were the hardest to get away. The bowling attack did really well.”

“We just had a fairly quiet chat. He (Colin de Grandhomme) is our x-factor player. He came in and hit the ball beautifully. He played a brilliant knock. We have played on a variety of pitches. When you come into these tournaments, you know you will be playing different opponents on different wickets. Lot of big games coming up,” he added.