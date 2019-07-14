Most runs as World Cup captain: Kane Williamson now tops the chart

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson on Sunday surpassed Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene as the highest-scoring World Cup captain. Williamson achieved the feat during his 30-run knock against England in the ICC World Cup 2019 finals at Lord’s.

Williamson came on to bat after Martin Guptill was dismissed by Chris Woakes in the seventh over. The skipper and Henry Nicholls partnered for 74 runs before Williamson was dismissed by Liam Plunkett.

After getting out for 30 in the final match, Williamson’s total runs stand at 578, which is 30 runs more than Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene’s total of 548 as a World Cup captain in 2007. They are followed by the Australian captains, Ricky Ponting with 539 runs in 2007 and Aaron Finch with 507 runs in the current edition.

Williamson has had a stellar campaign flashing his blade in England and Wales, scoring his runs at a brilliant average of 82.57 with a composed strike-rate of 74.97. He has scored two tons and two half-centuries in the World Cup, with the highest of 148 coming against West Indies.

The most runs ever scored in a single World Cup campaign is still held by India’s Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 673 runs in 2003, followed by Australia’s Matthew Hayden, who had scored 659 runs in 2007.

In the 12th edition of the ICC World Cup, India’s opener Rohit Sharma still leads the way with 648 runs, and with Williamson dismissed, the Golden Bat can still be won by England’s opening duo Jason Roy (549) and Jonny Bairstow (496).