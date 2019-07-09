Kane Williamson becomes New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in a single World Cup

Toggle Menu
With his 39th ODI half-century, Kane Williamson also entered the top-five all-time run-scorers for New Zealand across all 50-over World Cup.

Kane Williamson scored 67 runs from 95 deliveries in India vs New Zealand semi-final (Source: Reuters)

Kane Williamson went past Martin Guptill’s tally of highest runs in a World Cup edition on Tuesday during New Zealand vs India semi-final clash at Manchester, Old Trafford. With his 67-run knock, Williamson has amassed 548 runs to his name in the ongoing World Cup 2019, one more than Martin Guptill’s 547 in World Cup 2015.

After Williamson and Guptill, the top five run-scorers for New Zealand in a World Cup include Scott Styris (499 runs in 2007), Martin Crowe (452 in 1992) and Stephen Fleming (353 in 2007).

The New Zealand skipper is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer of the tournament. Williamson scored 67 runs off  95 deliveries with the help of six boundaries. He lost his wicket to Yuzvendra Chahal as Ravindra Jadeja completed an easy catch at point.

Williamson has been the backbone of New Zealand batting lineup in the tournament as their openers have failed to live upto the expectations. He has scored 548 runs in 8 innings at an average of 91.33. He has also slammed two centuries and two half-centuries in the tournament.

With his 39th ODI half-century, the 28-year-old also entered the top-five all-time run-scorers for New Zealand across all 50-over World Cup. He has 881 runs in 21 innings, surpassing Crowe, who has 880 runs in 21 innings.

The list is headed by former Blackcaps skipper Fleming who has 1,075 runs from 33 innings followed by Ross Taylor (977*), Guptill (976),  Scott Styris (909) and Williamson.

