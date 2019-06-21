Toggle Menu
Kamran Akmal urges PM Imran Khan to take action against Pakistan cricket team

The PCB informed on Wednesday stated that they will carry out a "robust review and analysis” of the performances of the national team and its support staff, including head coach Mickey Arthur.

Sarfraz Ahmed, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kohli-Smith, Smith-India fans, Virat Kohli gesture, ICC World Cup 2019, Sarfraz Ahmed press conference
Pakistan has won just one match in its five games in the World Cup so far. (Source: AP)

After the defeat to India on Sunday, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to be ‘ruthless’ towards the current team because of their failures in England.

“Pakistan has not won any match in the World Cup, where they opted to chase. The only victory for the green caps came against the tournament favourites England, when we batted first and posted massive 300 plus runs on the board, while against West Indies, we were badly exposed and flattened at meagre 105. Our batting badly flopped and all the flaws were exposed by the opponents,” Akmal was quoted as saying by The Nation.

“I request Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) patron, to start ruthless accountability and all those, who inflicted huge damages on Pakistan cricket, must face the music,” he said.

“We are blessed with so many natural cricketers, who, if selected on merit, can strengthen Pakistan batting and bowling and can take Pakistan team to a much higher level,” he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will carry out a “robust review and analysis” of the performances of the national team and its support staff, including head coach Mickey Arthur, in the past three years after the World Cup.

The PCB Board of Governors which met in Lahore on Wednesday also agreed the team’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead his team next against South Africa on Sunday in Lord’s, London.

