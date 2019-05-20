Pakistan’s Junaid Khan protests World Cup squad snub with ‘sach karwa hota hai’ tweet

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has taken a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after his exclusion from World Cup squad. PCB, on Monday, selected Wahab Riaz ahead of Junaid in the World Cup squad.

Wahab has not played a single ODI since June 4, 2017, which was a group match against arch-rivals India during Champions Trophy held in England.

The selection of Riaz has raised eyebrows as he hasn’t played international cricket in almost two years. On the other hand, Junaid was considered to spearhead the Pakistan bowling attack on English pitches.

Launching a scathing attack against PCB, Junaid tweeted out a picture of himself with his lips covered in black tape.

I dont want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hotha hai) pic.twitter.com/BsWRzu0Xbh — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) 20 May 2019

Junaid was a part of Pakistan’s squad in the recently-concluded five-match ODI series. Similar to most Pakistani bowlers, Junaid too was dominated by the English batsmen. Out of the five matches, the 29-year-old featured in two ODIs in which he picked just two wickets. His economy rate was 7.88 runs per over. In the fourth ODI, he was the most expensive amongst the Pakistani bowlers as he gave away 85 runs in his 10 overs quota.

Even though Junaid’s recent performance on flat English pitches has been ordinary, Riaz also has suffered a poor form in these conditions either. The 33-year-old has taken four wickets in seven matches on English soil at a disappointing average of 96.25.