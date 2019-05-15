World Cup snub will probably hit me once I watch it on TV, says Josh Hazlewood

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is bitterly disappointed after being ignored twice for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 which begins on May 30. After being omitted from the preliminary 15-man squad, it seemed like Jhye Richardson’s shoulder injury opened the gates for one more fast bowler in the squad.

Like many Hazlewood felt that he will be on the next flight to England but Kane Richardson was trusted with the job of extra seamer in the lineup.

After the disheartening snub, Hazlewood expressed his disappointment. “It was obviously bitterly disappointing,” Hazlewood told AAP.

“It only comes around every four years. I was lucky enough to experience it on home soil last time. It’ll probably hit me a bit once the tournament starts and you’re watching on TV. It’s pretty hard. It’s not just a normal ODI series, it’s a World Cup,” he added.

However, the New South Wales bowler understands that selectors may have had their doubts because of his back injury which kept him out of the action for four months. Also, they would want him fit and ready to go for Ashes 2019 later this year.

“Not playing cricket for four months went against me. I can see their side of things,” he said.

The 28-year-old is still hopeful of his chances to play in World Cup 2019 as injuries halfway down the tournament are pretty common and Australia will have few replacements in mind if that happens.

“I guess if someone went down halfway through the tournament then my chances would be a bit better (compared to last week). You never know,” he concluded.

In World Cup 2015, Hazlewood played in 5 matches and picked up 7 wickets for his team including a four-wicket haul.