Watch: Jofra Archer’s thunderbolt clips the bails and flies over the ropes

Jofra Archer, who is well known for consistently bowling at a soaring pace, again grabbed the headlines for the same reason. During England’s clash against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday, the Barbadian born English cricketer bowled a 143kph delivery, which clipped the bails of the off stump and flew straight over the wicketkeeper only to land behind the boundary rope.

The incident happened in the second delivery of the fourth over as Bangladeshi batsman Soumya Sarkar was beaten in his defence and had to return back to the pavilion on 2. However, more than the dismissal the way the ball travelled after clipping the stumps became a major center of attraction also leaving the commentators amused.

Jofra Archer’s bowling so quick the ball’s hitting the stumps and going for six. #EngvBan #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bdfdKwCn7U — Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) 8 June 2019

Archer also bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament, which was calculated to be at 153.04kph.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh bowlers were taken for a toss by the English batsmen. The opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow got the hosts off to a promising start as the duo added 128 for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by Mashrafe Mortaza on 51.

Roy, however, continued his attack on the visitors as he went to complete his ninth ODI century, helping England post a massive 386/6 on the board. The right-handed-batsman scored 153 off just 121 balls, which included 14 fours and 5 sixes. Later wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler joined the party and added a quick 64 in 44 balls.

Bangladesh in response got off to a dreadful start as they lost Sarkar early on 8.