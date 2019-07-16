Jofra Archer brings out his best despite receiving news of cousin’s murder during World Cup

England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer bowled the Super Over against New Zealand in the World Cup final on Sunday and got his name marked in England’s cricket history. Archer took 20 wickets in 11 innings during the tournament despite grieving the loss of his cousin.

According to The Times newspaper, Jofra Archer’s cousin Ashantio Blackman,24, was killed outside his home in St Philip, eastern Barbados, on May 31. Blackman was shot dead the day after England’s World Cup campaign started with a 104-run win against South Africa.

Jofra’s father Frank Archer, 55, told The Times newspaper: “Ashantio is the same age as Jofra and they were really close, he even messaged him in the days before he died. Jofra was really affected by his death but had to carry on.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board has already stated that Jofra Archer as a bowler is the prized possession and they made the residency rules easier in the country to accommodate him in the England Cricket team for the World Cup. Jofra has qualified for a British passport and only became eligible to play for England in March.

“People have been questioning his Britishness, but him playing for England has shown he will inspire everyone to play cricket because it’s usually seen as an elitist sport,” his father said.