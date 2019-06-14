World Cup 2019: Joe Root becomes first Englishman to score three World Cup hundreds

Joe Root hit his second century of the ICC World Cup 2019 to become the first Englishman to score three World Cup hundreds. In his 16th ODI hundred, Root found the boundary rope 11 times as the Three Lions overhauled the target with remarkable ease, completing the win in 33.1 overs as Root remained unbeaten on 100, which came off 94 balls.

Incidentally, these three 100s have come in the last six WC innings.

Advertising

#With his century today, Root not only becomes England’s leading century-maker at the Cricket World Cup but is now the fifth highest scorer for England behind Graham Gooch, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook (who sits on top of the table)

#Joe Root is the fourth england cricket player to take 2+ wickets and score 50+ whilst opening the batting in a ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match, after Moeen Ali, Michael Vaughan and Ian Botham

#Since the Champions Trophy, each of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson have played exactly 9.3% false shots in ODI cricket, an astonishingly good level of control.

Advertising

#Joe Root in ODI’s 2019: 13 innings, 633 runs at 52.75, scoring rate of 5.88rpo. Virat Kohli: 13 innings, 711 runs at 54.69, scoring rate of 5.62rpo

#Among players who have hit a century, taken 2+ wickets and grabbed 2+ catches in the same ODI:

Aravinda de Silva v AUS, 1996 (107*, 3/42 & 2 ct)

JOE ROOT v Windes, Today (100*, 2/27 & 2 ct)

#Jofra Archer the first England bowler to take three or more wickets in three innings in a World Cup.

#Chris Gayle became the leading scorer (1628) in men’s ODIs between West Indies and England, overtaking Sir Viv Richards

#Mark Wood has claimed his 50th ODI wicket.