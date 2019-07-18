Jimmy Neesham’s childhood coach dies during Super Over

Despite a spectacular show, a tie in ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 final, a tie in the Super Over, it was a heartbreak for New Zealand, who lost to hosts England over number of boundaries. The result turned out to be even more painful for all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, whose high school cricket coach died during the Super Over of the final.

Neesham’s high school coach David James Gordon, who went into heart failure five weeks ago, died after the New Zealand all-rounder hit a maximum during the Super Over on Sunday. Gordon’s daughter Leonie Gordon said that her father’s breathing changed during the Super Over and that he probably took his last breath after Neesham had hit the six.

“One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing. You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath. He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that,” she told stuff.co.nz.

Black Caps star Neesham paid tribute to his high school coach on Thursday, saying, “Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP”

Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 17, 2019

Speaking on her father’s relationship with Neesham, Leonie said, “It was lovely, you know, he’s kept in touch with Jimmy and he is friends with Jimmy’s father. He always had a soft spot for Jimmy Neesham, he was very proud of him. He would definitely be following his career.”

New Zealand and England were tied at 241 at the end of 50 overs and both teams scored 15 runs in their respective super overs. However, England were declared winners since they had hit more boundaries while batting.