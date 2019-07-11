WATCH: Umpiring howler leads to Jason Roy’s dissent in semifinal

The ICC World Cup semifinal between Australia and England witnessed a major umpiring howler when Kumar Dharmasena wrongly adjudged Jason Roy caught behind.

In a shocking decision in the 20th over, Roy pulled tried to pull a short delivery by Pat Cummins and the balled lobbed to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The Australians went up in unison and umpire Dharmasena hesitated before raising his finger. Visibly livid at the judgment a furious Roy refused to leave the pitch and called for a review.

England had no review left and so he had no choice but to return back to the pavilion. However, that was not before showing dissent and uttering, ‘F*****g Embarrassing!’

“Fucking embarrassing”, said Jason Roy on his way out. Yes. That’s the kind of umpiring this World Cup has been marred by. How is Dharamsena even on the elite panel?#CWC19 #ENGvAUS — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) July 11, 2019

CWC19 SF: AUS v ENG – Roy is given out for edging down the leg side https://t.co/6A0QxZMJsz via @icc — Parveen Kumar Dogra (@kparveen) July 11, 2019

The UltraEdge did shows a flatline as the ball passed by but the damage had already been done by then and Roy was out for 85.

The confusion occurred when Roy failed to realize there was no review left.

Roy stood his ground thinking it was referred upstairs but in the end umpire Erasmus told him he has to go. Bizarre! But both umpire and the batsman were at fault there.