World Cup 2019: Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan suffer injury scares during Windies clash

Jason Roy won’t return to field during the West Indies innings and will have to bat down the order for England after straining his left hamstring in the World Cup group game at Hampshire’s Rose Bowl.

Roy, a big-hitting opening batsman, pulled up as he attempted to field a ball in the eighth over. He slowly walked from the field and was treated for tightness in his upper left leg.

The England team issued an update saying Roy wouldn’t field again on Friday and would not be allowed to bat above No. 7.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder (captain), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel.