Watch: Jason Roy’s collision with umpire delays century celebrations

Jason Roy’s ninth ODI century celebrations were delayed as he collided umpire Joel Wilson while he was trying to reach the non-striker’s end. Roy reached the three-figure mark after playing a pull shot, which was misfielded by the fielder at deep square leg resulting in a boundary.

The English opener was looking at the ball and had no clue about the umpire’s position. The umpire also was not aware of the batsman and it eventually led to a collision, with Wilson crashing down on the ground.

The 28-year-old was ready to celebrate his century but he first ensured that the umpire was not injured in the process.

Jason roy next in line to win the @wbadannybell trophy pic.twitter.com/ejGsmDt8qO — Gotojail (@Gotojail1) 8 June 2019

The English players in the dressing room who stood up to applaud Roy’s innings broke into laughter after witnessing the collision. England skipper Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes seemed amused by the incident on the field.

An unusual way to celebrate 100 for Jason Roy! We’re glad umpire Joel Wilson is on his feet again and smiling! #CWC19 | #ENGvBAN pic.twitter.com/pCAvhzc1Px — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 8 June 2019

Roy scored the third century by an English batsman in the tournament so far. He was eventually dismissed by Mehidy Hasan on 153 off 121 deliveries, which included 14 fours and 5 sixes. This is Roy’s second 150-plus score in ODIs.

This is the first time three English batsmen have scored centuries in a single World Cup tournament. He also became the quickest English batsman to notch up nine ODI centuries in terms of innings taken (77) to reach the feat. He went past Joe Root who took 78 innings to score the same number ODI centuries.

Overall, he is the fifth-fastest batsman to score nine ODI centuries. South African opener Hashim Amla stands at the top of the chart as he completed the feat in 52 innings.