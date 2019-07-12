World Cup 2019: Jason Roy bulldozes Australia to take England into first World Cup final since 1992

Jason Roy lit up the World Cup semifinal against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday with a sparkling 65-ball 85 to help England beat Australia by eight wickets and enter their first World Cup final since 1992.

Chasing Australia’s total of 223, Roy was the MVP of the chase and came up with an attacking blitz at the very start of the innings to take the Kangaroos completely by surprise.

Sharing a fourth first-wicket partnership of over a hundred in the tournament with Jonny Bairstow (34), Roy made his intentions clear early on, drilling Starc through the covers for a pair of boundaries in the fifth over.

Mitchell Starc, who has been one of the best new ball bowlers of this World Cup, was made to concede 50 runs in his first five overs. Steve Smith was thrown the ball in the 16th over as Australia looked to be running out of ideas.

However, this plan backfired on them horribly as Roy smashed Smith for three consecutive sixes, Smith conceding 21 runs in that over.

However, Roy’s untimely dismissal came under conspicuous circumstances when he was given out in the 20th over, sparking a flashpoint in the match. The fourth ball of the Pat Cummins over whizzed past Roy and went to the keeper and the Australians went up in muted appeal for a caught behind dismissal. Dharmasena, not looking very sure, raised his finger.

Roy immediately signalled for the review, but unfortunately, England had already lost their review. Looking furious, Roy stood his ground as the Australians gestured to him to start walking. Square leg umpire Marais Erasmus walked to the pitch and was seen talking to Roy in an apparent bid to calm the waters.

Uttering a few unmentionables which were caught on the stump mic, Roy then took the long walk to the pavilion. Replays soon confirmed that the ball has missed Roy’s bat.

How he reacted after being given out has got fans and experts worried that he could be banned for Sunday’s final against New Zealand.

Roy can’t miss the final surely: Swann

Speaking in an ESPNCricinfo video, former cricketers said they hoped that Roy would be let off with something less than a ban because nobody would want the matchwinner of the semifinal to miss the final.

“I’m sure he will get a heavy talking to and maybe a fine. I’ll be very surprised if he misses the final because nobody wants to see that,” said Daniel Vettori.

Graeme Swann said, “He can’t miss the final surely. It was a dreadful decision by Dharmasena to give him out. Bairstow had wasted England’s review. I hope the focus on this game does not rest on that because it was an incredibly dominating display from an England side which has regained its mojo and looks set to win the World Cup.

“Roy got a howler from the umpire. But could he have reacted better? Yes. That’s what we expect from cricketers. We are all taught that the man in white, or the man in black right now, is always right. Unfortunately, you have these spur-of-the-moment reactions from players,” said Murali Kartik.

As per the latest inputs, Roy will be available for Sunday’s World Cup final after being fined 30 per cent of his match fee and earning two demerit points for showing dissent.