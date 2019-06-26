James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme share record partnership

All-rounders James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme shared a record sixth-wicket partnership for New Zealand in World Cup on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The 132-run partnership from 128 deliveries is also the fifth-highest partnership for the sixth wicket in World Cup history. The crucial partnership helped New Zealand recover from a batting collapse as the duo guided the side from 83/5 to 237/6.

The record for highest sixth-wicket partnership is held by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien and Alex Cusack. The Irish all-rounder achieved the feat against England in ICC World Cup 2011 on their way to the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

The previous highest sixth-wicket partnership for New Zealand was for 91 runs between skipper Kane Williamson and Grandhomme against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup.

The Neesham-Grandhomme partnership is also the highest partnership for the sixth wicket against Pakistan in World Cup history. The previous best was of 79 runs between Zimbabwe’s Iain Butchart and Andy Waller during the 1992 World Cup.

Neesham remained unbeaten for 97 runs from 112 balls recording his highest ODI score. The left-handed batsman’s innings was studded with five fours and three sixes. Grandhomme scored 64 runs from 71 balls before getting run out in the 48th over. His innings included six fours and one six.