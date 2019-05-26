Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Pakistan can end losing streak against India in World Cup

Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is optimistic about his country breaking their six-match losing streak against India in World Cup matches. Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India on June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Speaking on the emotion of the fans during the India-Pakistan clash at the World Cup, the former cricketer said these matahces are taken very seriously by the supporters. “People take an Indo-Pak match very seriously and some even go on to say that ‘we will be happy even if only we can win against India during the World Cup’,” Inzamam told a Pakistan Cricket website.

“I’m hopeful that we will end our losing streak against India in World Cup matches,” he added.

Inzamam also said that the World Cup is not just about the match against India, and “Pakistan have the potential to beat other sides as well.”

Pakistan have not had a fair run before the World Cup as they have suffered 10 successive ODI defeats followed by a defeat against Afghanistan in their first warm-up game.

The 49-year-old has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism for making last-minute changes in Pakistan’s World Cup squad. He drew flak for selecting Wahab Riaz despite him not playing a single ODI in almost two years.

“People think it is easy to jot down 14-15 players in order to form a squad but it’s nothing like that because there is a lot of pressure. For example, it was very difficult for us to select fast-bowlers for the World Cup because there were a lot of good names around including the likes of (Mohammad) Amir, Junaid (Khan) and (Usman Khan) Shinwari,” he said.

Justifying his decision over the selection of bowlers, Inzamam said, “Like I said before pace of Hasnain, who can touch 150 kph, would add a new dimension to our bowling attack because the rest of the bowlers penetrate only around the 130-140 kph mark.”

After facing a three-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in their first warm-up fixture, Inzamam emphasised on not taking any team lightly in the tournament. “I think we should not take any team lightly during the World Cup. Teams like Afghanistan can upset some of the bigger teams. Even if you play, for instance, against Afghanistan or England, you get the same value with two points.”

He believes that Pakistan need to get off to a good start in the mega event. “Getting off to a good start is important and I think our team has the ability to do that.”

Inzamam also labeled Pakistan as favourites to win the trophy alongside England, India and New Zealand. “I think England, as they are the number one side in the world, India, because of the balance of their side, New Zealand, as they have played good cricket in the build-up to the event, and of course Pakistan will be my final four,” he said.