Three arrested from Jaipur for placing bets on Pak-Bangladesh match

Mumbai Police busted an interstate gang that allegedly ran a betting racket on ICC Cricket World Cup matches and arrested three men from a flat in Jaipur on Sunday. To evade the police, the accused allegedly accepted bets on the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match through a website accessible only to a select few.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said, “Three accused were arrested from Jaipur for accepting bets in the Cricket World Cup. We had earlier arrested two persons connected to the same gang from Mumbai.”

The accused, identified as Hardik Thakkar (41), Dhaval Thakkar (33) and Karthik Thakkar (27), used sophisticated methods in an attempt to evade police. “The accused would send the web address of the betting website on WhatsApp. They would later sent a password with which one could log on to the website and place bets,” said Ravi Sardesai, Senior Inspector of Mulund police station.

Those placing bets had to first deposit a certain amount to the accused, police said. They would then get as many points with which they could place bets on the website. “Once you logged into the website, there was a page that had several options like betting on particular runs being scored in a particular number of overs or how many runs a batsman will score. You could of course bet on the result of the match,” said a police officer. “They had a limited circle of people whom they trusted and allowed to place bets,” the officer added