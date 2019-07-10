IND v NZ: Former cricketers laud Jadeja-Dhoni effort in thrilling semifinal

Advertising

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Twitter Reaction: New Zealand always punch above their weight in the World Cups. They kept their nerves until the end with so much Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni’s heroics went in vain as India crashed out of World Cup 2019 after losing to New Zealand in a nail-biting semifinal clash by 18 runs at Manchester. Both batsmen played valiant knocks to rescue the side after early setback but fell just short of the victory margin as India were bundled out for 221 while chasing 240.

Here’s how former cricketers reacted on India’s loss-

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive. #IndvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2019

Best bowling team and also the best fielding unit makes the final !!!! #cwc2019 WoW…what a game .These Kiwis are awesome ..they fight for everything .Congratulations @BLACKCAPS — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 10, 2019

If only India had a couple more Bits & pieces cricketers …. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 10, 2019

Jadeja played the innings of his life , and what a day to do so. Dhoni and him got us in it from nowhere but alas wasn’t enough . Well fought India and congratulations to NZ on reaching the finals. #IndvNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 10, 2019

These low scoring games are dull eh ??? — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) July 10, 2019

What a game, Williamson’s calmness and tactical deployment a cut above. #CWC19 #INDvNZ — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) July 10, 2019

Awesome to watch, MS takes it to the last over often. Knows how much pressure bowler is under. Anything can happen #IndVsNewZealand — Shaun Tait (@shaun_tait32) July 10, 2019