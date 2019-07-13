Indian cricketers stranded in UK without a flight: Reports

The Indian cricket team saw a shock exit from the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019. It was so unexpected that the men in blue did not arrange for return before July 14, the final of the ongoing tournament in United Kingdom.

According to a Hindustan Times report on Saturday, the BCCI has reportedly failed to arrange return tickets for the Indian side on time. This leaves the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and the rest of the team including the coaches and support staff stranded in Manchester till Sunday.

With India knocked out in its semifinal match on Wednesday, the BCCI’s logistic manager tried to get return tickets for the side but failed to arrange them on time.

Meanwhile, IANS quoted a BCCI official as saying, “Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday.”

On their return, the cricketers are expected to head to different locations with a two-week break on their hands before India gears up for a Test and limited-overs tour of West Indies starting August 3.

The series against West Indies comprises three T20Is, two of which will be played in Florida, USA, followed by an ODI series from August 8 to 14. The series will end with a two-match Test series from August 22 to September 3.