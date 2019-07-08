India’s campaign so far at the ICC World Cup 2019

After a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh on June 2, India became the second team to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC World cup 2019 and will play New Zealand in the semi-finals on Tuesday. Here’s a look back at how Virat Kohli’s men have fared so far in the tournament:

India vs South Africa: India won by 6 wickets

India’s World Cup campaign started in the second week of the tournament and began with a win over South Africa. On a wicket that had assistance for the spinners, a strong performance by its bowlers saw India restrict South Africa to 227. Yuzvendra Chahal bagged four wickets and Rohit Sharma scored 122 to guide the team to victory.

India vs Australia: India won by 36 runs

India next played defending champions Australia. After electing to bat first on a good wicket, India posted 352. Sharma and Kohli scored 57 and 82 respectively, but it was Shikhar Dhawan who announced his arrival at the 2019 World cup with a 117-run knock. India won the match as Australia crumbled, but Dhawan sustained a thumb fracture that would rule him out of the World Cup.

India vs New Zealand: Match abandoned due to rain

The contest was a much-anticipated one since New Zealand had managed to defeat India in one of the warm-up games leading up to the tournament. Both teams got a point each.

India vs Pakistan: India won by 89 runs (DLS method)

India played traditional rivals Pakistan in the fourth game of the tournament. KL Rahul opened the inning as Dhawan was injured. Pakistan looked to take advantage of this and decided to bowl first despite batting-friendly conditions (and some friendly advice from the Prime Minister before the match). However, Sharma and Rahul’s combination clicked and India posted 336 on the board, thanks to 140 by Sharma. Pakistan’s batting failed to click, and by the time rain interrupted play in the second innings, Pakistan were already on the ropes. India won by 89 runs (DLS method).

India vs Afghanistan: India won by 11 runs

In one of the World Cup’s thrilling encounters, India won the toss and decided to bat first on a wicket that was perfect for spinners. The Afghan trio of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman restricted India to just 224. In response, the bowlers displayed character and picked wickets at regular intervals despite a fightback from Afghanistan. Mohammed Shami bowled a dramatic last over in which he got a hat-trick and ensured India won. Jasprit Bumrah bagged the man of the match for a brilliant penultimate over and figures of 39/2.

India vs West Indies: India won by 125 runs

The Indian team showed the world why they are a force to be reckoned with in white ball cricket. After posting a relatively low total of 268, India’s bowlers ran through the West Indies batting line-up to dismiss them for just 143. Shami picked 4 for 16, while Bumrah and Chahal bagged two wickets each.

India vs England: England won by 31 runs

The hosts handed Team India their first defeat of the World Cup. Boosted by the return of Jason Roy, England were off to a flyer courtesy of a 50 and century from Roy and Bairstow and finished with 338, thanks to some hitting at the end of the inning by Ben Stokes. Rohit Sharma scored a century and Virat Kohli a fifty, but it was in vain as India’s middle order failed to keep up with the run rate and the team fell short by 31 runs.

India vs Bangladesh: India won by 28 runs

After the loss to England, India returned to its winning ways against Bangladesh to book a berth in the semi-finals. A record opening stand of 180 by Sharma and Rahul and a fiery knock of 48 by Rishab Pant helped set a target of 315. Bumrah and Hardik Pandya then picked by 4 and 3 wickets respectively to ensure India were through to the knockout stage.

India vs Sri Lanka: India won by 7 wickets

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratane elected to bat first on a wicket that was expected to slow down as the match progressed. After a shaky start, Sri Lanka managed to rebuild and posted a competitive 264. But Sharma’s rich vein of form continued and he scored a record-breaking fifth century in the tournament. Rahul also scored his maiden World Cup century to ensure India cantered to victory. Australia’s loss to South Africa meant that India went to the top of the points table and would face New Zealand in the semi-finals.