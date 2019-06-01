WATCH: India prepare for opening encounter vs SA with intense net session

With their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, in West End, New Hampshire, England, the Indian team prepared for the South African batting order by bringing together both pace and spin bowling in practice.

Pace and spin in tandem in the nets 💪💪#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UUKTPwvV7H — BCCI (@BCCI) 1 June 2019

After being handed a defeat by New Zealand in the first warmup match, India returned to winning ways after defeating Bangladesh by 95 runs in the second warmup game in Cardiff.

They would look to repeat the history of 1983 and 2011 by combining both their batting prowess having the talismanic Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and their bowling finesse, boasting the talents of Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Although the team did suffer a setback when their 2-0 lead in the ODI series against Australia was overturned to 2-3 by the Aussies at home, it should be noticed how the Virat Kohli-led side has achieved special feats in the last couple of years.

Since the Champions Trophy loss to Pakistan in the final, they have won 10 out of 12 bilateral series, an Asia Cup and a first-ever Test series win in Australia. Ravi Shastri would hope that this consistency is on show at New Hampshire on Wednesday.