Toggle Menu
Watch: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami mock Sheldon salutehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-west-indies-virat-kohli-mohammed-shami-sheldon-cottrells-salute-celebration-watch-5803642/

Watch: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami mock Sheldon salute

Sheldon Cottrell's salute-and-march celebration is a tribute to his country's armed forces. He had trained with the Jamaican Army for six months.

Mohammed Shami mimics Sheldon Cottrell after his dismissal in Manchester on Thursday (AP Photo)

Mohammed Shami seemed to mock Sheldon Cottrell’s trademark celebration after the West Indies No. 10 was dismissed in India’s World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

As Cottrell was walking off after being adjudged to have been caught lbw by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over of the Windies innings, Shami raised his right arm in salute and mimicked Cottrell’s march – seemingly telling him to march back to the pavilion.

Cottrell’s salute-and-march celebration is a tribute to his country’s armed forces. He had trained with the Jamaican Army for six months and had picked up his trademark move at that time.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Virat Kohli was also spotted doing something in the match that seemed like a reference to the ‘Cottrell salute’.

India defeated West Indies by a massive margin of 125 runs as the Carribbean side folded for a total score of 143. Shami had been dismissed for a duck by Cottrell earlier in the India innings.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 World Cup 2019 India vs West Indies Highlights: India thrash West Indies by 125 runs
3 Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’