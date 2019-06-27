Watch: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami mock Sheldon salute

Mohammed Shami seemed to mock Sheldon Cottrell’s trademark celebration after the West Indies No. 10 was dismissed in India’s World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami is the hero we all deserve #CWC2019 #salutethat pic.twitter.com/URWjcfHuUP — Saranya Madina (@hireatoken) 27 June 2019

As Cottrell was walking off after being adjudged to have been caught lbw by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over of the Windies innings, Shami raised his right arm in salute and mimicked Cottrell’s march – seemingly telling him to march back to the pavilion.

Cottrell’s salute-and-march celebration is a tribute to his country’s armed forces. He had trained with the Jamaican Army for six months and had picked up his trademark move at that time.

Virat Kohli was also spotted doing something in the match that seemed like a reference to the ‘Cottrell salute’.

India defeated West Indies by a massive margin of 125 runs as the Carribbean side folded for a total score of 143. Shami had been dismissed for a duck by Cottrell earlier in the India innings.