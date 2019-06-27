Toggle Menu
Virender Sehwag criticizes India’s defensive approachhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-west-indies-virender-sehwag-criticizes-5803539/

Virender Sehwag criticizes India’s defensive approach

MS Dhoni scored 9 runs off 19 balls, Virat Kohli scored 8 runs in 9 balls and Hardik Pandya scored 1 run in 2 balls against Allen in the period Virender Sehwag has pointed out as the problematic part of India's innings.

MS Dhoni collides with Fabian Allen during India’s match against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday (AP Photo)

Virender Sehwag on Thursday critcized how Indian batsmen are handling the middle overs in the World Cup, pointing to how the middle order did not attack spinner Fabian Allen between the 30th and 40th overs.

“Rashid Khan had gone for 25 in 4 overs , gave away only 13 in his next 6 and today Fabian Allen had given 34 in 5 overs, only 18 in next 5. Can’t be so defensive against the spinners,” Sehwag tweeted during India’s match against West Indies in Manchester.

Sehwag was referring to Allen’s second spell, the majority of which was faced by the duo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. An analysis of this spell shows that Dhoni scored 9 runs off 19 balls, Kohli scored 8 runs in 9 balls and Hardik Pandya scored 1 run in 2 balls against Allen in this time.

India’s scoring rate sagged a bit at this time and many fans, like Sehwag, were despairing about MS Dhoni’s strike rate. However, Dhoni came up with an aggressive finish towards the end as 82 runs were scored in the last 10 overs and India finished their innings with a total of 268/7 in 50 overs.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Sehwag’s complaints of defensive batting follows similar claims made by Sachin Tendulkar. “I was not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Sachin said after India’s match against Afghanistan.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019 Live Match Score Online: Pooran, Ambris steady West Indies after Shami’s twin-blow
3 Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’