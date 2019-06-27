Virender Sehwag criticizes India’s defensive approach

Virender Sehwag on Thursday critcized how Indian batsmen are handling the middle overs in the World Cup, pointing to how the middle order did not attack spinner Fabian Allen between the 30th and 40th overs.

“Rashid Khan had gone for 25 in 4 overs , gave away only 13 in his next 6 and today Fabian Allen had given 34 in 5 overs, only 18 in next 5. Can’t be so defensive against the spinners,” Sehwag tweeted during India’s match against West Indies in Manchester.

Sehwag was referring to Allen’s second spell, the majority of which was faced by the duo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. An analysis of this spell shows that Dhoni scored 9 runs off 19 balls, Kohli scored 8 runs in 9 balls and Hardik Pandya scored 1 run in 2 balls against Allen in this time.

India’s scoring rate sagged a bit at this time and many fans, like Sehwag, were despairing about MS Dhoni’s strike rate. However, Dhoni came up with an aggressive finish towards the end as 82 runs were scored in the last 10 overs and India finished their innings with a total of 268/7 in 50 overs.

Sehwag’s complaints of defensive batting follows similar claims made by Sachin Tendulkar. “I was not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” Sachin said after India’s match against Afghanistan.