Watch: Dhoni survives as Shai Hope makes a stumping blunder

During India’s innings against West Indies at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Thursday, wicketkeeper Shai Hope’s missed stumping attempt of MS Dhoni remained the talking point besides Kemar Roach’s bowling spell that saw India’s top order crumbling down.

After Roach dismissed Vijay Shankar (14) and Kedar Jadhav (7) to leave India reeling at 140/4, West Indies had a glorious chance in the first ball of the 33rd over, when MS Dhoni had completely missed the delivery of spinner Fabian Allen. Much to the disbelief of the entire world, West Indies wicketkeeper Shai Hope completely missed the opportunity to stump out the opposite camp’s wicketkeeper, not once but twice.

Shai Hope initially failed to catch the ball properly when Dhoni had left the crease which made him miss the stumping opportunity in the first try, but he even failed to knock the bails off the wickets the second time by picking it up from the ground.

West Indies made up for that mistake soon after in the 39th over when the skipper Jason Holder dismissed the in-form Indian captain Virat Kohli for 72 at 180/5.