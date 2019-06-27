India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma’s ‘shocking’ dismissal triggers controversy, former cricketers slam third umpire

After being dismissed on one in the previous fixture against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma’s bat remained silent in India’s clash against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The Indian opener was dismissed caught-behind by Kemar Roach on 18. However, his dismissal raised doubts as many supporters were left disappointed by the third umpire’s decision.

Advertising

In the final delivery of the sixth over, Roach’s good length delivery went in between Rohit’s bat and pads, while making a slight noise. Wicketkeeper Shai Hope immediately went for the caught behind appeal, which was initially turned down by the umpire.

However, after a brief discussion, the West Indies unit went for a decision referral. TV replay showed there was a slight spike on UltraEdge and the on-field call was reversed.

Rohit was not satisfied with the decision and it felt that he was reluctant from leaving the pitch. The cricket fraternity also symphatise with the Indian batsman and were not convinced with the third umpire’s decision either as there was a clear gap between bat and pad.

Was there enough conclusive evidence to give Rohit caught-behind? I’m not so sure….but that’s strictly my opinion. Umpire giving it Not-Out is the equivalent of a soft-signal in this case…. #CWC19 #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 June 2019

That review against Rohit ,definitely was not conclusive as the umpire mentioned on air…. soo… much for technology ??????? #INDvsWI #CWC19 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 27 June 2019

Shocking decision from third umpire hard luck Rohit and team India #INDvWI #StarSports #StarNiAdugu — VenuGopala Rao (@IMVenuGopalRao) 27 June 2019

Full sun on the ball, in the picture, on the right frame. Ball has hit the pad not the bat. Technology making the world a clearer picture, NOT!

Rohit has to accept the umpires decision, ctrl+alt+delete!#cwc2019??… https://t.co/FXRgzrFcMv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) 27 June 2019

Tough call for Rohit, don’t think the evidence was conclusive enough to over-rule the on-field ump. N generally bat spikes on ultra r sharper n more pronounced IMHO #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/woXjXu0Awo — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 27 June 2019

After Rohit’s dismissal, skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided the Indian innings as the duo added 69 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was removed by Jason Holder on 48.