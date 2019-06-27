India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma’s ‘shocking’ dismissal triggers controversy, former cricketers slam third umpire

Toggle Menu
Rohit Sharma was dismissed caught-behind by Kemar Roach on 18. However, his dismissal raised doubts as many supporters were left disappointed by the third umpire's decision.

After being dismissed on one in the previous fixture against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma’s bat remained silent in India’s clash against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The Indian opener was dismissed caught-behind by Kemar Roach on 18. However, his dismissal raised doubts as many supporters were left disappointed by the third umpire’s decision.

In the final delivery of the sixth over, Roach’s good length delivery went in between Rohit’s bat and pads, while making a slight noise. Wicketkeeper Shai Hope immediately went for the caught behind appeal, which was initially turned down by the umpire.

However, after a brief discussion, the West Indies unit went for a decision referral. TV replay showed there was a slight spike on UltraEdge and the on-field call was reversed.

Rohit was not satisfied with the decision and it felt that he was reluctant from leaving the pitch. The cricket fraternity also symphatise with the Indian batsman and were not convinced with the third umpire’s decision either as there was a clear gap between bat and pad.

After Rohit’s dismissal, skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided the Indian innings as the duo added 69 runs for the second wicket before Rahul was removed by Jason Holder on 48.

