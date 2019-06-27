India vs West Indies Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India eye semifinals berth

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: India take on West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s batting approach and position in the middle order will be the team management’s primary concern when India take on an ousted-yet-dangerous West Indies in the sixth league phase encounter of the World Cup here Thursday. As the league phase hits the home stretch, India will look to ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals with yet another victory. But it could be easier said than done against a West Indies side, which might play party poopers with nothing to lose in their remaining few games.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high after being knocked out despite a great start against Pakistan. Andre Russell being ruled out due to a hamstring injury has been another big blow. However, the team, especially the fast bowling department, has shown tremendous potential including the young bumper-happy fast bowling duo of Sheldon Cotterell and Oshane Thomas.

India's journey so far

After Pakistan's win over New Zealand, the focus shifts to India on Thursday when the men in blue take on West Indies in Manchester. Stay tuned for all the action off the field ahead of the match, talk in the cricket fraternity around the match and Predicted Playing XI

Dhoni's painfully slow approach against the Afghanistan yielded 28 off 52 balls and he was roundly criticised. Even the normally restrained Sachin Tendulkar questioned the approach. "There was no positive intent," the usually reticent Tendulkar's observation on a TV channel has been spot on.

