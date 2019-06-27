India vs West Indies, Manchester Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: No rains expected

India vs West Indies (Ind vs WI) World Cup 2019, Manchester Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: While two-time champions India would be eyeing semifinal spot when they take on West Indies at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, Jason Holder’s side would go all guns blazing in their final three matches as their only hope of going forward.

India had a close call against winless Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday, with skipper Virat Kohli’s 67 the highest score in a low total of 224/8. That’s the closest India has come to anyone, excluding the washout against New Zealand, in a series of World Cup wins over South Africa, defending champion Australia and archrival Pakistan. West Indies, on the other hand, slumped after their opening win against Pakistan. The side saw four World Cup losses along with a washed out match.

Manchester Weather Forecast

After beating arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, India now take on West Indies in Manchester. The weather forecast for Manchester on Thursday is good news for cricket fans all around the world. It is predicted to stay sunny throughout the day. The temperatures are likely to remain between 11-20 degrees celcius. It might get a little cloudy in the afternoon but rains are unexpected to interrupt the play.

Old Trafford Pitch Report

In all three games at Old Trafford so far, the side batting first has won the match. While India defeated Pakistan at the same ground, West Indies faced New Zealand at the same ground on Saturday. Hence, both teams are aware of the conditions. With sunny and dry conditions on Thursday, the pitch will suit the batsmen again.