India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where is IND vs WI?

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After maintaining a 100 percent win record in the ongoing World Cup, the Indian cricket team will aim for their fifth win on the trot when they take on an ousted-yet-dangerous West Indies in Manchester on Thursday. A win against Windies will ensure the Men in Blue a smooth passage into the semi-finals, but Jason Holder’s boy’s unpredictability might play party poopers as they hit the pitch with nothing to lose in their remaining fixtures.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high after being knocked out despite a great start against Pakistan. The team, especially the fast bowling department, has shown tremendous potential including the young bumper-happy fast bowling duo of Sheldon Cotterell and Oshane Thomas.

When will India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Where will India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash begin?

India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash?

India vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.