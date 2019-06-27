India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Ind vs WI LIVE: India win toss, elect to bat against West Indies

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday. India are going with the same side that defeated Afghanistan. West Indies have made two changes bringing in Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen in place of Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis.

As the league phase hits the home stretch, India will look to ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals with yet another victory when they take on West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday. West Indies, who are virtually out of the tournament, might play party poopers with nothing to lose in their remaining few games.