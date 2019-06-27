India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Ind vs WI LIVE: India win toss, elect to bat against West Indies

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday. India are going with the same side that defeated Afghanistan. West Indies have made two changes bringing in Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen in place of Ashley Nurse and Evin Lewis.
As the league phase hits the home stretch, India will look to ensure a smooth passage into the semi-finals with yet another victory when they take on West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday. West Indies, who are virtually out of the tournament, might play party poopers with nothing to lose in their remaining few games.
Playing XIs
India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Toss update
Virat Kohli wins the toss, elects to bat first. No changes in the Indian side.
Pitch report
Ian Bishop feels spinners will play a major part in the Manchester clash. Bishop advises the captain winning the toss to bat first.
Weather update
Hello and welcome to India vs West Indies World Cup 2019 live blog. The weather is sunny at Old Trafford, Manchester. Expect a rain-free game as India look to cement their place in the semi-finals.