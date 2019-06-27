Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: ‘Whoever beats India will win the trophy’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-west-indies-ind-vs-wi-twitter-reactions-5803647/

World Cup 2019: ‘Whoever beats India will win the trophy’

India maintained their unbeaten status in the World Cup after defeating West Indies by 125 runs in Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

India defeated West Indies by 125 runs after the Caribbean outfit were bundled up on 143 (Reuters)

India thumped West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday to continue their march to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and send the Caribbean team out of the tournament.
Half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli (72) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56) helped India to 268 for seven after they won the toss.

Chasing 269 to stay alive in the semi-final race, West Indies were bowled out for 143 in the 35th over, with Sunil Ambris top-scoring with 31.

Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India registered their fifth win in six matches with one no result. West Indies were eliminated after their fifth loss of the tournament.

After the match, the Man of the Match, Virat Kohli said, “Things haven’t gone our way with the bat in the last two games, but we have still done well to win, that’s being the most pleasing thing. Happy with my own contribution as well. We were in a similar situation today (150 odd for 4), but getting to 270 was crucial. Last game, we didn’t calculate well, we lost two quick wickets, but today we improved, Hardik played really well and MS finished strongly. When those two play in that way, we always get to a good total. To get to 270 was good, that put pressure on their batting and was very difficult to chase. I don’t need to tell anything to my batsmen, they have to adjust according to their strengths and weaknesses and play according to the pitch. That’s my game plan, I look to play in my own way, happy to take the ones and twos which I think is a big factor in ODI cricket, around 70% of my runs come in this way. Two difficult pitches, I’m happy with my contribution and look forward to doing more of the same in the future.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 World Cup 2019 India vs West Indies Highlights: India thrash West Indies by 125 runs
3 Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’