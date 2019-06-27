World Cup 2019: ‘Whoever beats India will win the trophy’

India thumped West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday to continue their march to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and send the Caribbean team out of the tournament.

Half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli (72) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56) helped India to 268 for seven after they won the toss.

Chasing 269 to stay alive in the semi-final race, West Indies were bowled out for 143 in the 35th over, with Sunil Ambris top-scoring with 31.

Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India registered their fifth win in six matches with one no result. West Indies were eliminated after their fifth loss of the tournament.

🇮🇳 v 🇿🇦 – Won by 6 wickets

🇮🇳 v 🇦🇺 – Won by 36 runs

🇮🇳 v 🇵🇰 – Won by 89 runs

🇮🇳 v 🇦🇫 – Won by 11 runs 🇮🇳 v 🌴 – WON BY 125 RUNS 👏 #TeamIndia are unbeaten in #CWC19 so far. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2AteSeZsqE — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019

They say the key to a successful team is balance & helping each other out. On a day when it looked like #TeamIndia may have gotten 30 runs short. The bowlers have stepped up in style! Top performance by the lads. Well done @yuzi_chahal @Jaspritbumrah93 @MdShami11 #INDvWI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 27, 2019

What a great win. Very impressive from @MdShami11 . He has bowled with so much fire and zeal.

India the only side to stay unbeaten. #WIvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 27, 2019

4/40 against Afghanistan and now 4/16 against West Indies – Mohammed Shami has made quite the entry at #CWC19#WIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9xPsESV18h — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2019

Congratulations India on another clinical win. Virat was superb and the bowlers delivered every time. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/60nSpswdkN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 27, 2019

Dominance of the highest level from Team India! @ECB_cricket must brace themselves, this Indian side is looking phenomenal 👌 dismissal of the day belongs to @MdShami11 for cleaning up @shaidhope 👏#CWC19 #INDvsWI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 27, 2019

Will stick to it … Whoever beats India will WIN the World Cup … !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2019

Another comprehensive win. Top effort from everyone. The bowlers were fantastic, great sign for the matches to come #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/VPO4pBcUon — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2019

After the match, the Man of the Match, Virat Kohli said, “Things haven’t gone our way with the bat in the last two games, but we have still done well to win, that’s being the most pleasing thing. Happy with my own contribution as well. We were in a similar situation today (150 odd for 4), but getting to 270 was crucial. Last game, we didn’t calculate well, we lost two quick wickets, but today we improved, Hardik played really well and MS finished strongly. When those two play in that way, we always get to a good total. To get to 270 was good, that put pressure on their batting and was very difficult to chase. I don’t need to tell anything to my batsmen, they have to adjust according to their strengths and weaknesses and play according to the pitch. That’s my game plan, I look to play in my own way, happy to take the ones and twos which I think is a big factor in ODI cricket, around 70% of my runs come in this way. Two difficult pitches, I’m happy with my contribution and look forward to doing more of the same in the future.”