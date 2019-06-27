Toggle Menu
Pakistan’s Abdul Razzaq offers to coach to Hardik Pandya

Abdul Razzaq, one of the greatest all-rounders of his generation, said he sees a lot of potential in Hardik Pandya but that there are weaknesses in his game that need to be creased out.

Hardik Pandya has been used as India’s third seamer in the 2019 World Cup (AP Photo)

Hardik Pandya’s send-off to Sunil Ambris after taking his wicket was one of the big talking points of his show in India’s match against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday, but former Pakistan great Abdul Razzaq saw something more than that in his performance.

“Today I have been closely observing Hardik pandya and I feel like I see a lot of faults in his body’s balance when hitting the bowl hardly and I observed his footwork as well and I see that has also let him down sometimes and I feel like if I give him coaching, for example in UAE,” Razzaq wrote on his Twitter account during the match on Thursday.

“I can make him one of the best all-rounders, if not the best. If BCCI wants to make him a better all rounder I will always be available,” he added.

Pandya scored a 38-ball 46, being the only batsman with a strike rate over 100, in India’s innings of 268/7 in their 50 overs. Pandya also claimed the wicket of Sunil Ambris in the second innings.

