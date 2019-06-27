India vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs WI

India vs West Indies, IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: The clash against India is West Indies’ last hope of making it into the semi-finals. With three wins in three upcoming games, West Indies will give themselves a chance to reach the semis by some permutation and combination. On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led India have one foot in the semi-finals. A win against West Indies almost ensures a semi-final berth for them.

Carlos Brathwaite finding his form is the biggest positive for West Indies as they take on India at Old Trafford, Manchester without the services of Andre Russell. In the pre-match press conference, West Indies skipper Jason Holder also revealed that they will take a call on Evin Lewis in the morning. Darren Bravo is likely to replace Lewis if he misses out to strengthen to middle order as Shai Hope can open alongside Chris Gayle. The bowling lineup is likely to remain the same for the Caribbean team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen bowling in the nets and it will be a toss-up between him and Mohammed Shami, who took a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the previous match. The rest of the team remains the same until and unless the team management back Hardik Pandya to bowl the full quota of 10 overs and replace Vijay Shankar with either Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant to strengthen the middle order which was tested by Afghan bowlers.

Predicted XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis/Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

Dream XI picks:

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Hardik Pandya, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal