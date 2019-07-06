Toggle Menu
‘Hundreds in him like haemoglobin in our blood’: Former India cricketers hail Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both scored centuries and put up 189 runs for the first wicket as Virat Kohli’s men beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on 189 runs for the first wicket against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday (AP Photo)

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both scored centuries and put up 189 runs for the first wicket as Virat Kohli’s men beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. The 189-run opening partnership was the highest ever opening stand for India in World Cup matches.

India need to wait for the result of the match between Australia and South Africa to know whether they will face England or New Zealand in the semifinal. If Australia win, they will face England. If South Africa win, they will face New Zealand.

Here are a few reactions to India’s win posted by former India cricketers:

Rohit Sharma won the Man of the Match award for his performance, his fourth MoM award of this World Cup. This is also a record for most MoM awards won in a single edition of the World Cup.

