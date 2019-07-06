‘Hundreds in him like haemoglobin in our blood’: Former India cricketers hail Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both scored centuries and put up 189 runs for the first wicket as Virat Kohli’s men beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. The 189-run opening partnership was the highest ever opening stand for India in World Cup matches.

India need to wait for the result of the match between Australia and South Africa to know whether they will face England or New Zealand in the semifinal. If Australia win, they will face England. If South Africa win, they will face New Zealand.

Here are a few reactions to India’s win posted by former India cricketers:

Unbelievable consistency from Rohit Sharma, World Cup 100’s running in him like haemoglobin in our bloods. A good 100 from KL Rahul as well and a well deserved win for Team India. Semi Finals kiske saath lag raha hai ? #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/ehp5VZXWWF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2019

3 consecutive 100s and 5 in a single @cricketworldcup is just phenomenal, Rohit.

Very good to see @klrahul11 go on to convert a good knock into a 100 as well!👌 Good signs. 🙂#CWC19 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/p7e3cduV8B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2019

It has been a class display from Rohit Sharma this World Cup, to score 5 centuries in a single edition in just 8 innings is truly special. Feel delighted for KL Rahul as well, has been a pleasure to see him score a 100 today. Brilliant for Indian Cricket #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/6EYdgD4OHi — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 6, 2019

They have the temperament, they have what it takes to power up & carry the day on their shoulders. Fiercely focused & consistent with the bat, @ImRo45 @klrahul11 are proving to be quite the opening pair. Fantastic innings the by two, all geared up for semis! #INDvSL #CWC19 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2019

6 World Cup centuries in just 16 innings. Five in a single edition. Three on the bounce. There’s nothing Rohit can’t do….Superhit. #CWC19 #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma won the Man of the Match award for his performance, his fourth MoM award of this World Cup. This is also a record for most MoM awards won in a single edition of the World Cup.