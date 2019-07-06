India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch IND vs SL?

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Headingley Carnegie at Leeds.

World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL) Live Cricket Streaming Online: India will be facing Sri Lanka in their final clash before they head to the semi-finals of the World Cup, for which they qualified after beating Bangladesh on Tuesday. Sri Lanka showed some fight against West Indies in what turned out to be a thrilling run-chase, but Avishka Fernando’s ton and Lasith Malinga’s bowling proved to be too much for the Caribbean batting order.

India should be aware of the surprise that an already knocked out Sri Lanka can come up with who are playing for their pride in their last match. Selections doubt regarding Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the middle batting order crisis might plague Ravi Shastri’s team. The Men in Blue would hope to rectify some of their shortcomings as they go into a dress-rehearsal of a match on Saturday.

When will India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, July 6.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Headingley Carnegie at Leeds.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash begin?

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka World Cup clash?

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

