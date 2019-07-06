India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat against India

India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India will look to yet again resolve their middle order woes when they take on Sri Lanka in their final group stage match of ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019. Having already qualified for the semifinals, India would be desperate for the likes of MS Dhoni to find some form. A win against Sri Lanka can take Virat Kohli’s men to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa later on Saturday. So the men in blue have a lot to play for as far as the top slot and a possible semi-final against a New Zealand team is concerned in comparison to a dangerous England which is on an upswing.

Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga and Sri Lanka will be hoping to make one last indelible mark on the World Cup. Apart from two washouts, the batting, especially the middle order, has been the letdown for Sri Lanka in this run. It didn’t come right until last Monday at Chester-le-Street, where Avishka Fernando’s maiden international hundred in his ninth one-dayer led Sri Lanka against West Indies to 338-6, its highest total in 18 months.