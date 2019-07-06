India vs Sri Lanka, Leeds Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Overcast Leeds await the Men in Blue

India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL) World Cup 2019, Leeds Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Before heading into the semi-finals, India has one last match to play against an inspired Sri Lanka side at Headingley Carnegie Ground at Leeds. Sri Lanka are just fresh from a win against West Indies, which finally showed that their batting can scare by putting 300+ runs on the board. Lasith Malinga also continued to be in his groove taking continuous wickets.

India would want to win their seventh match in the World Cup so that they can build on their momentum before they progress to the semi-finals. They would look forward to fixing their middle batting order which has been plaguing Virat Kohli and his men for some time.

WEATHER REPORT:

The cloud cover is expected to increase as the sun sets at Leeds on Saturday, and the chances of rain is 11 per cent until midnight. In the overcast conditions, the temperature is likely to be in between 17°C and to a maximum of 21°C during the match. The relative humidity is expected to be around 60 per cent but will come down to 40 in the second innings.

PITCH REPORT:

The pitch at Headingley Carnegie has on an average been kind to the spinners, but last time they could only get three wickets in 39 overs. The pitch promises a lot of runs if the last outing is to be considered. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss as defending a total will be easier on a slowing pitch.