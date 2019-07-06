Toggle Menu
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second-fastest Indian to bag 100 ODI wicketshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-sri-lanka-jasprit-bumrah-second-fastest-indian-bowler-100-odi-wickets-5818551/

India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second-fastest Indian to bag 100 ODI wickets

Claiming his 15th wicket of the World Cup against Sri Lanka, Jasprit Bumrah became the second-fastest Indian bowler to reach the landmark of 100 ODI wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 16 wickets in the World Cup so far (AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday became the second-fastest Indian bowler to bag 100 ODI wickets after he dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the fourth over during India’s last league fixture of the World Cup at Headingley Carnegie Ground in Leeds.

Dismantling Sri Lanka’s top order, Bumrah scalped both the openers in quick succession. He bagged his 100th and 101st ODI wicket after two successive maiden overs.

Ranked first in the ODI rankings of bowlers, Bumrah has reiterated his influence on the team through his exceptional line and length of the ball, and his ability to bowl under pressure in the death overs.

Dimuth Karunaratne fell first to the 25-year-old seamer as he top-edged his delivery to MS Dhoni on 10. Following the suit, Kusal Perera was also caught behind on 18 after failing to score a single run against Bumrah.

Advertising

This was Bumrah’s 57th ODI match in his three-and-a-half-year long career. Only Mohammed Shami has reached the milestone of bagging 100 ODI wickets faster than him, in 56 matches. Bumrah is followed by Irfan Pathan (59 matches), Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67 matches) and Javagal Srinath (68 matches).

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Jasprit Bumrah has 16 wickets in the World Cup at a tournament-best economy of 4.54 so far.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Twitterati give Sanjay Manjrekar a hard time as Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over
2 Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE
3 Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019 Match 45: When and where is AUS vs SA clash?