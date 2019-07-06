India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second-fastest Indian to bag 100 ODI wickets

Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday became the second-fastest Indian bowler to bag 100 ODI wickets after he dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the fourth over during India’s last league fixture of the World Cup at Headingley Carnegie Ground in Leeds.

Dismantling Sri Lanka’s top order, Bumrah scalped both the openers in quick succession. He bagged his 100th and 101st ODI wicket after two successive maiden overs.

Ranked first in the ODI rankings of bowlers, Bumrah has reiterated his influence on the team through his exceptional line and length of the ball, and his ability to bowl under pressure in the death overs.

Dimuth Karunaratne fell first to the 25-year-old seamer as he top-edged his delivery to MS Dhoni on 10. Following the suit, Kusal Perera was also caught behind on 18 after failing to score a single run against Bumrah.

This was Bumrah’s 57th ODI match in his three-and-a-half-year long career. Only Mohammed Shami has reached the milestone of bagging 100 ODI wickets faster than him, in 56 matches. Bumrah is followed by Irfan Pathan (59 matches), Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67 matches) and Javagal Srinath (68 matches).

Jasprit Bumrah has 16 wickets in the World Cup at a tournament-best economy of 4.54 so far.