Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: India make light work of Sri Lanka on back of record opening standhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-sri-lanka-highlights-result-match-report-5818783/

World Cup 2019: India make light work of Sri Lanka on back of record opening stand

India need to wait for the result of the match between Australia and South Africa to know whether they will face England or New Zealand in the semifinal. If Australia win, they will face England. If South Africa win, they will face New Zealand.

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both scored centuries against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday (Reuters Photo)

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both scored centuries and put up 189 runs for the first wicket as Virat Kohli’s men beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. The 189-run opening partnership was the highest ever opening stand for India in World Cup matches. India need to wait for the result of the match between Australia and South Africa to know whether they will face England or New Zealand in the semifinal. If Australia win, they will face England. If South Africa win, they will face New Zealand.

Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

First Innings: Angelo Mathews rescued his side from a top-order collapse and slammed a powerful century as Sri Lanka posted 264/7 in their last league fixture of the World Cup at Leeds. After electing to bat, Sri Lanka were reduced to 55/4 by the Indian bowlers. But Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne’s (53) solid fifth-wicket stand kept India at bay and powered Sri Lanka to a challenging total. For India, Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3/37.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Second Innings: Rohit Sharma (103) and KL Rahul (111) gave India a flying start and demolished the Sri Lankan attack scoring runs all over the ground. Sharma slammed his fifth century of the ongoing World Cup before falling to Kasun Rajitha as Sri Lanka got the first breakthrough after 189-run opening stand, highest in this tournament, in the 31st over. KL Rahul scored his first World Cup century and Virat Kohli (34*) finished the job for the team with 39 balls to spare.

Gamechanger: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took the Sri Lankan bowling attack to the cleaners from the very beginning of the chase. This was the first time in a World Cup match that both India openers had scored tons. The 189-run opening partnership was the highest ever opening stand for India in World Cup matches. When Rahul finally departed and Rishabh Pant joined Virat Kohli in the middle, India were only 21 runs away from victory with 10 overs to play.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 264/7 (50 overs) | India 265/3 (43.3 overs)

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019 Most Runs: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most centuries in a World Cup
2 Stats: MS Dhoni concedes most bye runs in World Cup
3 Watch: Aircraft with anti-India slogans fly during India-Sri Lanka match; ICC unhappy