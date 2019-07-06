World Cup 2019: India make light work of Sri Lanka on back of record opening stand

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both scored centuries and put up 189 runs for the first wicket as Virat Kohli’s men beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. The 189-run opening partnership was the highest ever opening stand for India in World Cup matches. India need to wait for the result of the match between Australia and South Africa to know whether they will face England or New Zealand in the semifinal. If Australia win, they will face England. If South Africa win, they will face New Zealand.

India finish the #CWC19 group stages with a win! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s centuries made the chase into a cruise after Jasprit Bumrah’s 3/37 kept Sri Lanka to 264/7#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/F8dNE0jSLe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019

Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Advertising

First Innings: Angelo Mathews rescued his side from a top-order collapse and slammed a powerful century as Sri Lanka posted 264/7 in their last league fixture of the World Cup at Leeds. After electing to bat, Sri Lanka were reduced to 55/4 by the Indian bowlers. But Mathews (113) and Lahiru Thirimanne’s (53) solid fifth-wicket stand kept India at bay and powered Sri Lanka to a challenging total. For India, Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3/37.

Second Innings: Rohit Sharma (103) and KL Rahul (111) gave India a flying start and demolished the Sri Lankan attack scoring runs all over the ground. Sharma slammed his fifth century of the ongoing World Cup before falling to Kasun Rajitha as Sri Lanka got the first breakthrough after 189-run opening stand, highest in this tournament, in the 31st over. KL Rahul scored his first World Cup century and Virat Kohli (34*) finished the job for the team with 39 balls to spare.

3 consecutive 100s and 5 in a single @cricketworldcup is just phenomenal, Rohit.

Very good to see @klrahul11 go on to convert a good knock into a 100 as well!👌 Good signs. 🙂#CWC19 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/p7e3cduV8B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2019

Gamechanger: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul took the Sri Lankan bowling attack to the cleaners from the very beginning of the chase. This was the first time in a World Cup match that both India openers had scored tons. The 189-run opening partnership was the highest ever opening stand for India in World Cup matches. When Rahul finally departed and Rishabh Pant joined Virat Kohli in the middle, India were only 21 runs away from victory with 10 overs to play.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 264/7 (50 overs) | India 265/3 (43.3 overs)