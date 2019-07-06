Toggle Menu
India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs SLhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-sri-lanka-dream11-team-prediction-playing-11-captain-vice-captain-prediction-ind-vs-sl-5817223/

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs SL

India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: The clash might prove to be the apt dress rehearsal for India before the semi-finals, as Sri Lanka would be playing for their pride.

India will be looking for their seventh win against Sri Lanka (AP Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: Despite being in a safe spot, the Indian unit will look to solve their middle-order crisis when they take on Sri Lanka in their final league fixture in Leeds on Saturday. A flop show by the Indian middle-order has been a cause of concern for the team management and the Men in Blue will be desperate to find form before they take on the top four in the knockout stages.

With Sri Lanka showing positive signs against West Indies after their humiliation at the hands of South Africa, India should be on their toes with Avishka Fernando again looking to shine at Leeds. Despite a brilliant bowling show by India’s Jasprit Bumrah, there are still doubts regarding Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who leaked quite a few runs against Bangladesh in the last match. All in all, this might prove to be the apt dress rehearsal for India before the semi-finals, as Sri Lanka would be playing for their pride.

PREDICTED XI:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Advertising

SRI LANKA: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirrimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

DREAM XI: Rohit Sharma, Kusal Perera, Virat Kohli, Avishka Fernando, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah,

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al-Hasan leaves a mark
2 Steve Smith: Ex-captain, batting colossus, occasional leggie, now a promising off-spinner
3 India fitness coach Shankar Basu, physio Patrick Farhart to leave after World Cup