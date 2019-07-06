India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs SL

India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: Despite being in a safe spot, the Indian unit will look to solve their middle-order crisis when they take on Sri Lanka in their final league fixture in Leeds on Saturday. A flop show by the Indian middle-order has been a cause of concern for the team management and the Men in Blue will be desperate to find form before they take on the top four in the knockout stages.

With Sri Lanka showing positive signs against West Indies after their humiliation at the hands of South Africa, India should be on their toes with Avishka Fernando again looking to shine at Leeds. Despite a brilliant bowling show by India’s Jasprit Bumrah, there are still doubts regarding Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who leaked quite a few runs against Bangladesh in the last match. All in all, this might prove to be the apt dress rehearsal for India before the semi-finals, as Sri Lanka would be playing for their pride.

PREDICTED XI:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

SRI LANKA: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirrimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha

DREAM XI: Rohit Sharma, Kusal Perera, Virat Kohli, Avishka Fernando, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah,