India vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India aim for pole position

World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL), Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Despite being in a safe spot, the Indian unit will look to solve their middle-order crisis when they take on Sri Lanka in their final league fixture in Leeds on Saturday. A win against Sri Lanka on Saturday will take India to the pole position on the points table, provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.
Australia, on the other hand, would like to maintain their pole position with a win over South Africa in the second fixture of the day. However, Australia may miss the service of Glenn Maxwell who was struck on his right forearm by left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc during a net session on Thursday.
All eyes on Dhoni as India look to solve middle-order crisis
Despite being in a safe spot, the Indian unit will look to solve their middle-order crisis when they take on Sri Lanka in their final league fixture in Leeds on Saturday.
The middle-order has repeatedly failed to fetch quick runs in the death overs and the team has been heavily dependent from their top three, comprising KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and skipper Virat Kohli.
MS Dhoni has been heavily criticised for his lack of intent and will take the opportunity against Sri Lanka to break the shackles in the death overs. However, the former India skipper will be up against another veteran Lasith Malinga, who will be firing in at the block-hole or bowl his variations of slower deliveries. [PREVIEW]
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The first match of the day, which starts at 3:00 pm, will be played between India and Sri Lanka. A win against Sri Lanka will take the Indian side to the pole position provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa, which will be played later in the day.
