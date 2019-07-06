India vs Sri Lanka, Australia vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India aim for pole position

World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL), Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Despite being in a safe spot, the Indian unit will look to solve their middle-order crisis when they take on Sri Lanka in their final league fixture in Leeds on Saturday. A win against Sri Lanka on Saturday will take India to the pole position on the points table, provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.

Australia, on the other hand, would like to maintain their pole position with a win over South Africa in the second fixture of the day. However, Australia may miss the service of Glenn Maxwell who was struck on his right forearm by left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc during a net session on Thursday.