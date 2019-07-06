Angelo Mathews continues personal streak against India, rescues Sri Lanka with century

Toggle Menu
Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne rescued Sri Lanka from 55/4, adding 124 runs for the fifth wicket, as they put up 264/7 against India in their World Cup group match.

Angelo Mathews celebrates his century against India at Headingley on Saturday (Reuters Photo)

Angelo Mathews scored only his third century in ODIs to power Sri Lanka to a total of 264/7 in their World Cup match against India at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Mathews, with 113 runs off 128 balls, was the highest scorer in the Lankan innings. Along with Lahiru Thirimanne, the 32-year-old former skipper rescued Sri Lanka from 55/4, adding 124 runs for the fifth wicket.

Mathews had scored two ODI centuries before this. Both of them were scored against India, and both of them were in losing causes. He scored 139* vs India in 2014, in a match that Sri Lanka lost by three wickets. He had scored 111* vs India in 2017 in a match which Sri Lanka lost by 141 runs.

Mathews also continued his amazing record at Headingley, the venue of Saturday’s match. His previous scores here had been 46* and 86*, the latter scored against England at this World Cup itself.

He had thus scored 244 runs at this venue, with a batting average of infinity, without being dismissed before being caught by Rohit Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling on Saturday.

Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the race for the semis already, while India would be eyeing maximum points from their last group match to take top spot in the table so as to avoid England and Australia in the semifinal.

