World Cup 2019: ‘That’s how you start the campaign’, Twitter hails team India

Individual brilliance by Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal helped India start their World Cup campaign on a positive note.

Individual brilliance by Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal helped India start their World Cup campaign on a positive note. While Chahal delivered with the ball, Rohit scored a gritty century to help the Men in Blue beat South Africa by six wickets in their opening fixture.

After electing to bat first, the South African batsmen faced the wrath of Chahal’s spin as the leggie picked four wickets and gave away 51 runs in his 10 overs quota. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah also shared two wickets each as India restricted the Proteas on a moderate 227/9 in their 50 overs. In response, the Men in Blue got off to a poor start as Shikhar Dhawan was removed cheaply on 8. However, an unbeaten knock of 122 off 144 balls by Rohit helped India chase down the target with 15 balls to spare.

After securing a comprehensive victory over Proteas former India cricketers congratulated the team for the all-round display. Here are the few tweets:

The Indian opener was named the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock. Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said, “Was something in it for the bowlers through the game, couldn’t play my natural game. Had to take my time to play shots, had to cut down certain shots I love to play. Wanted to leave a lot of balls initially, was trying to stick to the basics and build partnerships even though it was a small total. All the batsmen in the team have a job, it’s their role to bat through and get the job done. We can’t rely on one or two individuals. That’s been the hallmark of this team. We’ve done that well, this is a big tournament and at some stage someone else will put their hand up and do the job for us. We’re playing a little early in the summer in England, weather was good through the day, you don’t sweat. I had fun, wasn’t typical Rohit Sharma innings, had to play out the overs to ensure I get the job done.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

